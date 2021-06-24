Logo
iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUARTE, Calif., June 24, 2021

DUARTE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Revenue grew by 34.4% to $13.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $9.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Income from operations increased 132% to $788,734 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $340,185 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Gross margin in the quarter was 43.9%, up from 32.3% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Net income declined 194% to a loss of $206,823 in the quarter ended March 31,2021 as compared to net income of $220,724 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Income before Taxes and Net Income were negatively impacted by non-cash charges associated with the accounting treatment of Convertible Notes and Warrant liabilities in the quarter.

"In our first earnings release as a public company, we are pleased to report a healthy fiscal third quarter, with strong year over year revenue growth. We are particularly happy with this quarter's gross margin performance, which reflects our product design and development expertise, our strong merchandising capability, and customer recognition of the value proposition of our in-house brands," said Lawrence Tan, Chairman and CEO of iPower. We finished the quarter with significant momentum as we were able to add inventory to meet customer demand and we saw some of the supply chain bottlenecks that had impacted the month of December 2020 and the first two months of 2021 begin to ease. We believe our data and technology driven approach to operating our business is paying dividends and will continue to accelerate our opportunities in the hydroponics industry and adjacent markets for the foreseeable future."

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $474,000 in cash, working capital of approximately $4.6 million, and inventory of approximately $10 million.

"Our plan going forward is to issue annual financial targets for the business, starting with FY 2022 when we report our FY Q4 2021 results later this year," said Kevin Vassily, Chief Financial Officer of iPower. "While we won't comment on specific targets for the current fiscal year, we can say that the momentum we saw starting in March continued through the first two months of this quarter, and this is before any of the impact from investment into our supply chain after we completed our IPO in May."

Earnings Conference Call

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please provide the conference ID or ask for the "iPower Earnings Conference Call."

Date:

Wednesday, June 24, 2021

Time:

4:30 pm ET

US/CANADA Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

(833) 882-8474

Conference ID:

3476576

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6cmy369a.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be made available on the Company's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories in the United States. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners all of which are fulfilled from its two fulfillment centers in southern California. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in iPower's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

.

iPower Inc
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020



March 31,



June 30,




2021



2020




(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalent


$

474,322



$

977,635


Accounts receivable, net



8,092,787




6,067,199


Inventories, net



10,015,923




5,743,181


Prepayments and other current assets



2,923,572




616,231


Total current assets



21,506,604




13,404,246











Right of use – non-current



1,987,363




262,875


Property and equipment, net



59,356




6,252


Deferred tax assets



52,947





Other non-current assets



99,395














Total assets


$

23,705,665



$

13,673,373











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

6,985,438



$

4,220,347


Credit cards payable



253,552




892,792


Customer deposit



628,080




741,301


Due to related parties



515,517




133,793


Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,889,643




1,940,858


Short-term loans payable



1,877,718




1,329,680


Lease liability – current



715,083




262,875


Long-term loan payable - current portion



29,244





Income taxes payable



837,694




721,211


Convertible notes payable, net



2,729,747





Redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 34,500
and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020



433,714





Total current liabilities



16,895,430




10,242,857











Non-current liabilities









Long-term loan payable



470,756




500,000


Warrant liabilities



905,713




-


Lease liability – non-current



1,358,601














Total non-current liabilities



2,735,070




500,000











Total liabilities



19,630,500




10,742,857











Commitments and contingency
















Stockholders' Equity









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 166,000,000 shares authorized; 20,204,496
and 20,204,496 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 *



20,204




20,204


Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 14,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 *



14,000




14,000


Subscription receivable






(14,000)


Additional paid in capital



389,490




389,490


Retained earnings



3,651,471




2,520,822











Total equity



4,075,165




2,930,516











Total liabilities and equity


$

23,705,665



$

13,673,373


*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company.

Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated and combined financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods.

iPower Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020






For the Three Months Ended March 31,



For the Nine Months Ended March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


REVENUES


$

13,133,902



$

9,772,108



$

39,348,154



$

25,278,339



















TOTAL REVENUES



13,133,902




9,772,108




39,348,154




25,278,339



















COST OF REVENUES



7,369,127




6,612,596




23,073,000




16,710,953



















GROSS PROFIT



5,764,775




3,159,512




16,275,154




8,567,386



















OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Selling



2,398,157




1,662,909




7,292,793




4,330,603


General and administrative



2,577,884




1,156,418




6,264,148




3,092,393


Total operating expenses



4,976,041




2,819,327




13,556,941




7,422,996



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



788,734




340,185




2,718,213




1,144,390



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income (expenses)



(60,118)




(26,222)




(109,656)




(43,519)


Other financing expenses



(60,692)







(98,139)





PPP loan forgiveness



175,500







175,500





Other non-operating income (expense)



(812,434)




(7,154)




(794,582)




8,113


Total other income (expense), net



(757,744)




(33,376)




(826,877)




(35,406)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



30,990




306,809




1,891,336




1,108,984



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



237,813




86,085




760,687




311,038



















NET (LOSS) INCOME


$

(206,823)



$

220,724



$

1,130,649



$

797,946



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF CLASS A
COMMON STOCK*

















Basic and diluted



20,204,496




20,170,788




20,204,496




20,056,515



















EARNINGS PER SHARE *

















Basic and diluted


$

(0.010)



$

0.011



$

0.056



$

0.040


*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The computation of basic and diluted EPS was retroactively adjusted for all periods presented.

*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods. The computation of basic and diluted EPS did not include the Class B Common Stock as the holders of Class B Common Stock have no dividend or liquidation right until such time as their shares of Class B Common Stock have been converted into Class A Common Stock.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Phone: 718-213-7386
Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipower-reports-fiscal-third-quarter-results-301319794.html

SOURCE iPower Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23624&Transmission_Id=202106241600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23624&DateId=20210624
