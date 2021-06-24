Superior Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 24, 2021 via live audio webcast. A total of 73,161,003 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 60% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mark Wellings 65,026,940 91.96% 5,688,533 8.04% Tamara Brown 63,765,440 90.17% 6,950,033 9.83% Rene Marion 65,826,540 93.09% 4,888,933 6.91% Michael Mulroney 68,324,383 96.62% 2,391,090 3.38% Damien Marantelli 68,326,940 96.62% 2,388,533 3.38%

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG LLP 70,795,653 96.77% 2,365,350 3.23%

Voting results to ratify the amendment of by-laws:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld By-Law No. A-1 68,335,423 96.63% 2,380,050 3.37%

Voting results for the stock option and share unit plans:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stock Option Plan 61,621,742 91.55% 5,688,943 8.45% Share Unit Plan 62,326,742 92.60% 4,983,943 7.40%

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the management information circular dated May 10, 2021, which can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

