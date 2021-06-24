MDC Partners (MDCA) Achieves TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from Trustworthy Accountability Group

PR Newswire

Trustworthy Accountability Group recognizes MDC Partners for adopting rigorous standards to combat fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) announced today it has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the leading global initiative fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety in digital advertising. MDC is proud to receive this certification from TAG, continuing its commitment to eliminating fraudulent traffic across digital channels.

To achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, MDC has to demonstrate its adoption of rigorous industry standards to protect its customers and the supply chain from fraudulent traffic.

"At MDC Partners, we continuously look for opportunities to boost safety and transparency in the digital experience. Following the explosive digital advertising growth we've seen in recent years, it's critical that marketers are able to trust their advertising partners to follow industry best practices," said Deirdre McGlashan, Chief Media Officer at MDC Partners. "We are proud to receive TAG's anti-fraud certification, demonstrating MDC Partners' steadfast commitment to combatting fraud as we take the next step toward a more transparent digital advertising industry."

MDC Partners now joins more than 600 TAG member organizations, including the world's leading brands, agencies, publishers and ad tech providers. Agencies, publishers and adtech providers that use TAG Certified Channels experience 88-94% less invalid traffic (IVT) than industry norms, according to third-party research.

"The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program was launched to protect the digital advertising industry from those who try to exploit our supply chain and steal from legitimate companies," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We're grateful for MDC Partners' efforts to reduce crime in the digital space and raise industry standards alongside our network of partners."

About MDC Partners

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands.

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.