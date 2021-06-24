Nike Jumps Higher on 4th-Quarter Earnings Beat

Shares of Nike Inc. ( NKE, Financial) jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday on the back of reporting strong revenue growth during the fiscal fourth quarter, led by record revenue in the North American segment.

For the quarter ending May 31, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sports apparel giant reported net income of $1.509 billion, or 93 cents in earnings per share, compared with a net loss of $790 million, or a loss of 53 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Company sets new record North American revenues

Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said the company’s earnings results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 demonstrate the company’s “unique competitive advantage and deep connection” to consumers worldwide. Revenue for the quarter topped $12.30 billion, up 96% from the prior-year quarter and driven by triple-digit growth in the North American and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

North America revenue totaled $5.384 billion, up 141% from the prior-year quarter led by triple-digit growth in footwear, apparel and equipment. Revenue surged as wholesale shipments rebounded following a series of retail closures in 2020. Additionally, North America digital sales increased 54% from 2020 and 177% from 2019 as markets reopened and sporting events returned around the country.

Stock rises in aftermarket trading

Shares of Nike traded around $141.90, up 6.21% from the closing price of $133.60. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33.

GuruFocus ranks Nike’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins outperforming over 79% of global competitors and returns topping more than 90% of global apparel manufacturing companies.

Gurus with large holdings in Nike include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund.