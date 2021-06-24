Fairfax Financial Remains Undervalued

In contrast, investment income was a weak spot since Fairfax is a deep-value investment manager and, over the past several years, the value investing style has been out of favor. The value dynamic, however, has changed in recent months, so I expect Fairfax's portfolio to perform much better in the coming years.

In an appreciating market, reported value of investments lag behind the market value (of course, the reverse is true as well). Fairfax has a common stock investment portfolio of $9.77 billion (out of total portfolio of $42.1 billion).

I favor valuing insurance companies like Fairfax through book value rather than earnings or cash flow, as the latter can be very erratic from year to year. Insurance companies are also leveraging the strength of the balance sheet to underwrite. Growth of the book value over the years gives a good proxy of the growth rate.

The above chart shows that given historical median price-book ratio, Fairfax should be trading at around $700 versus the current$550 price.

Conclusion

Fairfax Financial has performed well in 2020 in spite of the pandemic. The insurance operation is profitable and growing well. The investment portfolio is coming back. The stock is at least 20% undervalued and selling below book value. In the recent past, it has consistently sold above book value. Therefore, the company is like a coiled spring that will expand substantially in the quarters ahead.