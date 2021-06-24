Logo
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual-Only Format

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) determined that, due to continued public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of Hilltop’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Dallas, Texas local time.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business May 11, 2021, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To attend the Annual Meeting virtually utilize the special website address at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FHTH2021. Stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously delivered to you in order to vote online or submit questions at the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important to us. Whether not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting virtually, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting now at www.proxyvote.com will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you participate in the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, there is no need to vote again unless you wish to change your vote. The proxy card included with the materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting and the Annual Report to Stockholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are available at www.proxyvote.com.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At March 31, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 4,980 people and operated approximately 430 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

