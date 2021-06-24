DermTech CEO John Dobak, M.D. Wins San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Award, Public Company, Medium Category

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that DermTech CEO, John Dobak, M.D., has been selected as a winner for the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards in the medium sized public company category. The San Diego Business Journal’s​ 2021 CEO of the Year Awards recognizes local industry leaders’ great achievements within their companies and in the community. The winners and finalists are lauded for demonstrating determination and insight yielding huge successes for their organizations. These executives have taken the lead in driving their businesses and the local economy.

As a healthcare entrepreneur for the past 20 years, Dr. Dobak currently serves as the CEO of DermTech. In leading a fast-growing company, Dr. Dobak embodies his core values of resiliency, agility and disruptive innovation. Under his leadership, DermTech has expanded its team three-fold in the last 18 months, took the company public and raised in excess of $300 million, and secured its melanoma product in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Guidelines. Dr. Dobak’s courage to keep pushing forward has brought DermTech to where it is today as an industry trailblazer in the genomics revolution.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award along with so many leaders in the community, and I’m incredibly grateful to my team at DermTech,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “I couldn’t be prouder to lead a transformative business and to drive positive change. With the help of our team, our partners in the dermatology community, the San Diego community and beyond, we are making a true difference and furthering our pledge to end melanoma for good.”

For a complete list of winners and additional information, please visit the San Diego Business Journal CEO of the Year Awards website here.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005154/en/

