HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Athira Pharma (ATHA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Continuing Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Athira Pharma (ATHA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Continuing Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations related to Athira’s recent decision to place its CEO (Leen Kawas) on temporary leave.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATHA
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Athira Pharma, Inc. (

ATHA, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on matters prompting Athira’s June 17, 2021 announcement that its board placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its review of Kawas’ published doctoral research while at Washington State University.

More specifically, healthcare news websites STAT and Endpoints reportedly said that scientific papers from 2011 through 2015 on which Kawas was lead author were recently posted on PubPeer, a website where researchers flag issues in published papers, and that certain posters on the site suggested images in the papers could have been manipulated.

According to Barron’s, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said “[w]e really don’t know how to process this development” and “[t]he scientific hypothesis behind Athira came out of the work [that] Dr. Kawas did in graduate school so there is risk here that whatever comes out of this investigation could have clear negative implications for how we/investors view the asset, and/or management credibility.”

This news sent the price of Athira shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Athira and its management manipulated research supportive of the Company’s lead product candidate ATH-1017 intended to treat Alzheimer’s disease,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Athira investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Athira should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODI2MDMxMyM0MjU5MDEyIzIwMTg1MzI=
83913443-89a4-43b4-9c0c-c351b399865d
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment