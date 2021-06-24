Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. Commences Operation of Its Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility

NEWARK, Del., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. (Artesian) began accepting treated effluent from Allen Harim today, commencing full operation of Artesian’s Sussex Regional Recharge Facility (SRRF). Over the past four years, Artesian made extensive and beneficial investments in its regional facility while also providing services and resources to Allen Harim in order to successfully complete this important project. Completion of the project allows Allen Harim to meet its regulatory permit requirement to cease wastewater discharge to the Beaverdam Creek at its Harbeson, Delaware plant.



Artesian’s 90 million gallon storage lagoon and nearly 9 miles of treated effluent force mains are the culmination of years-long efforts to provide proper wastewater solutions for Allen Harim’s Harbeson facility, as well as for other businesses and residents in Sussex County. SRRF initially will recycle 1.5 million gallons a day (MGD) of treated effluent from Allen Harim, providing an effective, innovative, and environmentally-friendly method of disposal wholly consistent with Artesian’s core principles and values.

Artesian utilizes spray irrigation techniques to recycle the treated effluent onto agricultural land, where it recharges and replenishes aquifers and provides water for crops. SRRF provides a long-term solution for managing the disposal of treated wastewater for businesses and communities in Sussex County.

Artesian’s expert team spent numerous productive hours over the past four years constructing the SRRF plant and assisting Allen Harim in meeting expectations and regulations with the installation of added environmental measures for monitoring and metering all flow to SRRF prior to it leaving their site. Numerous improvements to enhance Allen-Harim’s on-site treatment process were made, including additional treatment basins, multiple points of additional monitoring throughout the plant, and provisions for diversion of any effluent which does not meet specifications into Allen Harim’s onsite lagoon storage.

“We are pleased with how our team committed to upholding the integrity of this project and worked diligently for a successful conclusion. We feel strongly that the Poultry and Egg Production Industry is a driving force in Sussex County’s economy and highly valuable to the communities Artesian loyally serves across the Delmarva Peninsula. We share the same commitment to protecting the viability of this important industry as we do to protection of the environment,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO of Artesian.

Historically, the alternative to wastewater disposal was discharging it into Sussex County’s inland bays and streams, where it could potentially have detrimental impacts on local communities and the environment. “Through Artesian’s wastewater treatment process, we are removing a major point-source of stream discharge from Beaverdam Creek, and ultimately the Broadkill River Watershed. Operations at our SRRF facility, in conjunction with local businesses, is a prime example of how private investment can be used to improve surface and groundwater quality,” said Taylor.

The design, construction and extensive testing of Artesian’s innovative SRRF facility and installation of 9 miles of force main reflect the culmination of a $28 million investment. SRRF has multiple water quality monitoring and compliance points to ensure treated wastewater received and stored at its facility meets essential quality standards for irrigating crops. The facility also includes 1,700 acres of agricultural fields for irrigation of crops like corn, soybean and barley.

“Spray irrigation of recycled wastewater is a proven technology to improve the quality of local groundwater while providing beneficial nutrients to help plants grow, preserving agricultural open space and the local water cycle. We are pleased to provide a cost-effective and environmentally protective long-term solution for wastewater disposal in Sussex County. Our expert approach will allow treated wastewater to be reclaimed for irrigation, reducing disposal in our rivers, streams and bays,” said Taylor.

“Our northern Sussex facility is a major step towards a lasting solution to managing wastewater in a way that will improve water quality in the area.” said David B. Spacht, President and Chief Financial Officer of Artesian Wastewater Management.

Artesian began providing wastewater service to the Town of Middletown in 1998, designing, constructing and operating two wastewater treatment facilities. Artesian now treats, processes, and disposes of over 1.3 billion gallons of wastewater annually from homes and business throughout the state at six different facilities.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents. Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. is a wholly-owned regulated subsidiary that owns wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure and provides wastewater services to customers in Delaware as a regulated public wastewater service company.

