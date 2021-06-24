Land Gorilla Joins the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program

PR Newswire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Gorilla , the leading technology provider of construction loan management software, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Banking® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Land Gorilla with access to Jack Henry Banking's technical resources to enable Land Gorilla to integrate with SilverLake System®, CIF 20/20®, and Core Director® core platforms . The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry Banking's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Land Gorilla integrates with SilverLake System®, CIF 20/20®, and Core Director® via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Land Gorilla provides technology solutions for financial institutions to manage fast, safe and profitable construction loans. The inclusion in the VIP program will now extend operational efficiencies between two critical systems in the construction lending process. Customers can safely scale their programs with confidence in accuracy and timeliness of transaction data where they need it most. An integration enables loans to be immediately booked to Land Gorilla and loan level transactions can be exchanged back to the core platform.

"We are extremely excited to join the Jack Henry Banking Vendor Integration Program," said Sean Faries, CEO, Land Gorilla. "Our participation will allow customers to have a critical connection between Jack Henry Banking and Land Gorilla's draw management platform . To maximize profitability, financial institutions require solutions that reduce the time to disburse draws without introducing more risk. Land Gorilla delivers on that need and our integration with Jack Henry Banking will further enhance the speed and accuracy of back-office operations, enabling faster disbursements to increase gains on interest income."

Jack Henry Banking's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry Banking's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

About Jack Henry Banking

Jack Henry Banking®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®, is a leading provider of integrated computer systems for banks ranging from de novo to multi-billion-dollar institutions. Jack Henry Banking currently serves more than 1,000 banks as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information is available at www.jackhenrybanking.com .

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla is the leading technology provider of construction loan management software, giving financial institutions confidence to make safe, fast and profitable construction loans. Land Gorilla technology reduces the frustrating back and forth between lenders, borrowers, and builders, while giving lenders complete control over draw management and reporting tasks. The proven platform enables faster disbursements and delivers a seamless and frictionless experience for all project stakeholders. For more information, visit www.landgorilla.com .

SOURCE Land Gorilla