Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Rentals Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Kansas City Southern, AMETEK Inc

New Purchases: AMP, URI, LNG, ETN, DE, HLT, IBKR, JPM, HACK,

AMP, URI, LNG, ETN, DE, HLT, IBKR, JPM, HACK, Added Positions: EWJ, MOO,

EWJ, MOO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TMO, KLAC, QCOM, AMAT, LRCX, GS, MS, TXN, GOOGL, SE,

AAPL, TMO, KLAC, QCOM, AMAT, LRCX, GS, MS, TXN, GOOGL, SE, Sold Out: ICLN, KSU, AME, DOV, TGT, VEEV, ISRG, EW, HD, GLD, VAW, EWY,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Rentals Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Kansas City Southern, AMETEK Inc, Dover Corp, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 108,151 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 21,930 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.65% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 37,459 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 152,541 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 48,455 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 48,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 25,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 117,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 59,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $350.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 21,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 65,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 400.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 151,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.15 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 69,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 32.3%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $495.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 17,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 29.38%. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 30,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 30.15%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 50,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.23%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 108,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.