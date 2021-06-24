Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Rentals Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Kansas City Southern, AMETEK Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Rentals Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Kansas City Southern, AMETEK Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Rentals Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Kansas City Southern, AMETEK Inc, Dover Corp, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marvin+%26+palmer+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 108,151 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23%
  2. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 21,930 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.65%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 37,459 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 152,541 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%
  5. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 48,455 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 48,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $316.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 25,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 117,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 59,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $350.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 21,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 65,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 400.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 151,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.15 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.05%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 69,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 32.3%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $495.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 17,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 29.38%. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 30,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 30.15%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 50,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.23%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc still held 108,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider