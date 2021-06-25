Teekay LNG Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.56 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, Teekay LNG Partners LP stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Teekay LNG Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Teekay LNG Partners LP is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 9.3% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Teekay LNG Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Teekay LNG Partners LP is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Teekay LNG Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Teekay LNG Partners LP over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Teekay LNG Partners LP has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $604 million and earnings of $2.08 a share. Its operating margin of 46.52% better than 94% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Teekay LNG Partners LP’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Teekay LNG Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Teekay LNG Partners LP is 9.3%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.7%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Teekay LNG Partners LP’s return on invested capital is 5.46, and its cost of capital is 5.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Teekay LNG Partners LP is shown below:

In short, Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Teekay LNG Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

