Samsung Biologics Issues Its First Annual Sustainability Report

INCHEON, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), published its first annual sustainability report, consolidating the company's policies for an enhanced ESG management system and related plans. The report focuses on the company's commitment to taking part in social responsibility over the past decade and its future plans for the next ten years and beyond.

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, said, "The publication of our annual sustainability report showcases our aims to accelerate innovation and contribute to building a healthier future for all stakeholders. As we have always been since our founding in 2011, Samsung Biologics will continue to carry out its social accountability - creating a safer and healthier culture, reducing its environmental footprint, and increasing reporting transparency on ESG initiatives."

In the report, Samsung Biologics stated its plans to build an eco-friendly business environment, supported by recently awarded ISO Certifications for Energy Management (ISO5000) and Occupational Health and Safety Management (ISO45001). The company is also planning to install solar powered generators and introduce eco-friendly refrigerants to its Plant 4, which is currently under construction.

The report also focuses on the various social activities Samsung Biologics has been taking part in, including a scholarship and mentoring program for students and medical care support for the most vulnerable members of the local community. Furthermore, the report exhibits the company's collaborative efforts with its partners, including the support for domestic suppliers and localization efforts to improve supply chains.

In February this year, Samsung Biologics established an ESG Committee to construct and supervise its managerial policies. The committee consists of four independent directors with expertise in the fields of management, economy, biotechnology, and law and systems. The committee is expected to closely monitor the ESG performance of Samsung Biologics moving forward.

In order to stably supply biopharmaceuticals to the market while also protecting the assets of its clients, Samsung Biologics is operating under a robust and proactive management system. Since 2018, the company has obtained BCMS (Business Continuity Management System) ISO certification from BSI (British Standard Institution) and has recently been certified across all business areas. This extended achievement has reaffirmed Samsung Biologics' capabilities to stably operate in a dynamic business environment whilst maximizing clients' satisfaction and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com .

