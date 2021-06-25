Logo
Sabesp - Material Fact: Change of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2021

SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company"), in compliance with provisions of Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, elected Mr. Osvaldo Garcia to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer as of July 1, 2021.

Mr. Osvaldo Garcia holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia of Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metrô São Paulo since 2019. He was Chief Executive Officer of Caixa Participações S/A (from September, 2016 to January, 2019), Advisor to the CEO in Caixa Econômica Federal for strategic affairs (from June, 2016 to September, 2016), Nacional Secretary for Water Infrastructure at Ministry of National Integration (from January, 2015 to May, 2016). National Secretary for Environmental Sanitation of the Ministry of Cities (from June, 2012 to January, 2015). Vice President of Housing at the São Paulo Association of Public Works Entrepreneurs – APEOP (from December, 2007 to May, 2012). Technical Director, Construction Coordinator and Production Engineer at Múltipla Engenharia Ltda (from January, 1988 to May, 2012). He participated in several study groups, commissions and representations, including: Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Pan (2018 to 2019), Caixa Imóveis (2017-2019), Caixa Participações S/A (2016 to 2019), Titular Board Member of the Hydrographic Basins Committee of the Piracicaba, Capivari and Jundiaí Rivers (2015-2016), President of the Management Committee of Interáguas Program (2014-2016), Representative of SNSA/MCidades in the World Water Council (2012-2014) and Titular Board Member of National Water Resources Council (2015-2016) and of the Cities Council (2012-2014).

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

favicon.png?sn=SP24058&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-change-of-chief-financial-officer-and-investor-relations-officer-301319915.html

SOURCE Sabesp

