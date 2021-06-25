Mister Car Wash Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Mister Car Wash") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 37,500,000 shares of its common stock, with 31,250,000 shares being offered by Mister Car Wash and 6,250,000 shares being sold by selling stockholders, which include entities affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol “MCW.” The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of common stock from certain selling stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Mister Car Wash will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order), Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Nomura Securities International, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, [email protected], Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: [email protected] and Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or by email: [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Mister Car Wash’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Mister Car Wash assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624006062/en/