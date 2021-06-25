Logo
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Cormorant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Novavax Inc, sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, , CRISPR Therapeutics AG, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cormorant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cormorant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cormorant Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,000,000 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 6,411,355 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 2,750,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
  5. Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 5,114,850 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 5,114,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,340,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,714,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $192.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 462,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (VIE)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Sold Out: Otonomy Inc (OTIC)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otonomy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Sold Out: FS Development Corp (FSDC)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.47.

Sold Out: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Reduced: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 81.41%. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 171,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 337,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc by 25.98%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 1,230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 35.29%. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cormorant Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

