Cormorant Asset Management, LLC Buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Design Therapeutics Inc, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Novavax Inc, sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, , CRISPR Therapeutics AG, ChemoCentryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,000,000 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 6,411,355 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 2,750,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95% Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 5,114,850 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 5,114,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,340,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,714,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $192.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 462,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.94 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otonomy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.47.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 81.41%. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 171,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 337,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc by 25.98%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $34.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 1,230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 35.29%. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $123.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Cormorant Asset Management, LLC still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.