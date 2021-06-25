Orsted A/S Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Orsted A/S (OTCPK:DOGEF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $140.172 per share and the market cap of $58.4 billion, Orsted A/S stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Orsted A/S is shown in the chart below.

Because Orsted A/S is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.67% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Orsted A/S has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which is better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Orsted A/S at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Orsted A/S is fair. This is the debt and cash of Orsted A/S over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Orsted A/S has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.6 billion and earnings of $4.157 a share. Its operating margin is 15.92%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. Overall, the profitability of Orsted A/S is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Orsted A/S over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Orsted A/S is -14.7%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Orsted A/S’s ROIC is 3.94 while its WACC came in at 3.10. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Orsted A/S is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Orsted A/S (OTCPK:DOGEF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Independent Power Producers. To learn more about Orsted A/S stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.