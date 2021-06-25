Logo
Signing of MoU with the Public Investment Fund

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agree to explore investment in entertainment content development

PR Newswire

TOKYO, June 25, 2021

TOKYO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") has signed a memorandum of understanding (the "MoU") with the Public Investment Fund ("PIF") regarding the exploration of investment opportunities in the development efforts of global entertainment content such as games undertaken by the Company's group.

square_enix_logo.jpg

The SQUARE ENIX Group (the "Group") operates multifaceted businesses based on its corporate philosophy, which is "to spread happiness across the globe by providing unforgettable experiences." In signing the MoU, it is the Company's intention to work with PIF to develop a new partnership aimed at developing major content for the global market, to expand the Company's global reach by leveraging its IP portfolio, and to cultivate new markets.

Under the MoU, the Company and PIF have agreed to engage in the exploration of investment opportunities in the development efforts of global entertainment content such as games undertaken by the Group.

About the Public Investment Fund

The Public Investment Fund is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia for the benefit of its people while helping shape the future global economy. PIF is building a world-class portfolio through investments in attractive, long-term opportunities across diverse industries and asset classes internationally, while unlocking new sectors at home. PIF works alongside global strategic partners and renowned investment managers, and acts as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's primary investment arm aiming toward generating long-term value for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.

More information can be found at https://www.pif.gov.sa/

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 161 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA24208&sd=2021-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signing-of-mou-with-the-public-investment-fund-301320071.html

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

