Fury Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fury Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (

TSX:FURY, Financial) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 24, 2021. Fury is pleased to confirm that each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR on May 28, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

A total of 46,092,599 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.08% of the outstanding Common Shares.

1. Number of Directors

By resolution passed, the number of directors of the Company was set at seven (7). The result of the vote on the number of directors of the board was as follows:

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against

Votes Against (%)

Setting the Number of Directors at Seven (7)

31,183,005

99.22

246,120

0.78

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed, each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the votes on the election of the board of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld (%)

Ivan Bebek

31,151,324

99.12

277,568

0.88

Michael Timmins

31,168,669

99.17

260,223

0.83

Jeffrey R. Mason

31,062,317

98.83

366,575

1.17

Steve Cook

31,152,061

99.12

276,831

0.88

Michael Hoffman

31,055,500

98.81

373,392

1.19

Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams

30,140,945

95.90

1,287,947

4.10

Forrester A. Clark

30,160,652

95.96

1,268,240

4.04

3. Appointment and Renumeration of Auditors

By resolution, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The result of the vote on the appointment and renumeration of the auditor was as follows:

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld (%)

Deloitte, Chartered Professional Accountants

45,682,523

99.11

410,075

0.89

4. Special Resolution to Approve Certain Amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation

By special resolution, the amendment to the Articles of the Company to provide for communications with shareholders using the "notice-and-access" provisions of applicable securities laws, as more specifically set out in the Circular, was approved. The result of the vote on special resolution to amend the Articles of the Company was as follows:

Number of Votes For

Votes For (%)

Number of Votes Against

Votes Against (%)

Amendments to the Articles of the Company

31,045,947

98.78

383,177

1.22

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedar.com.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653074/Fury-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=653074

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment