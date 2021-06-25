Logo
Mission Produce Launches "Summer Fridays" Marketing Campaign With Inspirational Avocado Ideas to Liven Up Your Warm Weather Dishes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

More than 50% of consumers plan to purchase more avocados this summer

OXNARD, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (

AVO, Financial) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced the launch of its second annual “Summer Fridays” multi-month marketing campaign. The initiative is meant to inspire summer fun with avocados and share creative recipes for both avocado aficionados and rookies. “Summer Fridays” is in direct response to Avocado Intel, Mission’s in-house consumer intelligence data findings, that show 58% of consumers plan to purchase more avocados this summer than they did earlier in the year.1 The campaign includes partnerships and giveaways with lifestyle, travel and food influencers, as well as an online promotional deal with Avocaderia, the world’s first avocado bar, located in New York City.

“Fun is one of our core values at Mission Produce, so we’re using what we know best, avocados, to inspire fun moments with Summer Fridays,” said Denise Junqueiro, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Mission Produce. “This summer, 81% of consumers report that they plan to return to gathering with family and friends, 68% plan to eat out, and 56% are planning to travel again.2 Our campaign was strategically designed to embrace these gatherings through our influencer activation and engage with those eating out through our partnership with Avocaderia during these summer months.”

Mission’s online promotion with Avocaderia, located in Brooklyn and Chelsea, N.Y., incentivizes consumers to order their favorite avocado dishes, including guacamole and salads.1 In partnership with Nasdaq, the online special will be offered every Friday through the end of August to capitalize on the anticipated increase in avocado consumption and consumer gatherings. The avocado bar will also promote the initiative by posting fun moments on its social media, blog, and newsletter, as well as through a joint Instagram giveaway.

Avocado consumption peaks during the summer with over half of U.S. households purchasing the fruit between June and August.3 According to Avocado Intel, 25% of consumers are purchasing more avocados for the health benefits, 21% for summer dishes, and 19% to continue to eat at home.1

To further inspire summertime fun and #AVOccasions with avocados, Mission has partnered with influencers from across the country to post on Fridays throughout the summer with lifestyle content, recipes, and avocado how-to’s.

“The versatility of the avocado makes it an easy addition to many, if not all, of the activities consumers are looking forward to this summer,” added Junqueiro. “Our data shows consumers are planning to eat a lot of avocados, so we’re here as the global leader in the business to inspire the best avocado experience.”

Mission encourages you to follow along and engage in the campaign using the hashtag #SummerFridays.

End Notes

  1. According to a Mission Produce survey of 1,000 US avocado consumers conducted May 20, 2021
  2. According to a Mission Produce Survey of 1,800 consumers conducted June 3, 2021
  3. According to Numerator Insights Shopper Metrics

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contact
Denise Junqueiro
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
Mission Produce, Inc.
[email protected]

Supplemental Materials
Denise Junqueiro Headshot
Campaign Social Card
Avocaderia Social Card 1
Avocaderia Social Card 2
Avocaderia Social Card 3
Avocaderia Logo

