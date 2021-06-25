Logo
VistaGen Therapeutics to Report 2021 Fiscal Year End Financial Results, Provide a Business Update and Host Conference Call and Webcast June 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. ( VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that it will host a corporate update conference call on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and provide a business update.

Event: VistaGen Therapeutics 2021 Fiscal Year End Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)
US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13720908

Shawn Singh, CEO of VistaGen, will host the call along with other members of the Company’s management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, milestones during the Company’s 2021 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2021, and certain target milestones and goals for future periods.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145419. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm PT on June 29, 2021. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 13720908.

About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three CNS drug candidates has a differentiated profile and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

VistaGen Company Contacts
Mark McPartland / Mark Flather
VistaGen Therapeutics
Phone: (650) 577-3606
Email: [email protected]

