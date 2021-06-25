Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. ( LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 24, 2021.



Stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey Siegel Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc. Robert B. Kay Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc. Rachael A. Jarosh President and Chief Executive Officer, Enactus John Koegel Principal, Jo-Tan, LLC Cherrie Nanninga Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC Craig Phillips Retired Senior Vice President — Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc. Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Former Global President, Vera Wang Group, LLC Bruce G. Pollack Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC Michael J. Regan Retired Certified Public Accountant Michael Schnabel Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021.

On an advisory (non-binding) basis, stockholders approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

