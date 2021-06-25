Vinamilk promotes healthy lifestyle and steps up donations in the fight against COVID-19

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vinamilk promotes healthy lifestyle and steps up donations in the fight against COVID-19

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 25, 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy company, has made financial and nutrition contributions in the global fight against COVID-19 which has reached an estimated value of US$3.7 million.

Vinamilk_1.jpg

Vinamilk_2.jpg

Vinamilk_3.jpg

Apart from epidemic prevention and production maintaining initiatives, Vinamilk, which ranks 36th in the global top 50 dairy manufacturer and is well-known for its CSR efforts, has made financial and nutrition products' donations to support the Vietnam government and medical forces, the local Vietnamese and overseas communities where Vinamilk's subsidiaries are located to fight against COVID-19.

"In the midst of challenges, Vinamilk is thriving in its journey of sustainable development which is based upon the shared belief of the collective value. Along with the support from our partners, stakeholders, and the continuous efforts of all employees, we believe that Vinamilk will continue to excel in the journey of creating and sharing common value that contributes towards a sustainable and brighter future," Mrs Mai Kieu Lien, Vinamilk's CEO, shared.

In 2021, during the most recent outbreak in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a local Vinamilk's subsidiary promptly presented 48,000 cartons of milk to residents who lived in the COVID-19 "Red zone". This action demonstrated the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring a supply of nutritional source for local people in the critical times.

In Vietnam, where Vinamilk's headquarter located, the dairy manufacturer has donated 2 million nutritional products to provide nutritional support to those affected by the pandemic, especially children during the first 6 months of 2021. 1.7 million cartons of milk were distributed to nearly 19,000 disadvantaged children and nearly 80,000 products to 3,800 children in quarantine areas to build resistance against viruses.

Responding to the urge of reaching herd immunity in Vietnam, Vinamilk donated US$872,000 to the government to administer free vaccines to Vietnamese citizens, including children ages 12 to 18.

Recently, Vinamilk has launched a campaign "A healthy you for the healthy Vietnam" with the purpose of promoting healthy lifestyle and bringing positive energy to the community during this turbulent time.

When COVID-19 first broke out in 2020, Vinamilk supported the country and the community with financial funding and products worth estimated US$1.8 million. Besides prompt actions in Vietnam, Vinamilk's subsidiary in the U.S., Driftwood Dairy Factory, has also been supporting people who struggled with a sudden loss of income with more than 12,000 milk bottles (23,000 litres) through L.A. Food bank.

Vinamilk's continuous CSR efforts, towards sustainable development, have been recognized and the brand was awarded the Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence in the Global CSR Awards 2020.

About Vinamilk

Vinamilk is Vietnam's leading dairy company and currently ranked 36th in the global top 50 dairy manufactures. In addition to the domestic system of 13 factories and 13 farms, Vinamilk has a global presence with 3 factories in the US, New Zealand, Cambodia, a farm complex in Laos and export markets of 56 countries and territories.

favicon.png?sn=HK21506&sd=2021-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinamilk-promotes-healthy-lifestyle-and-steps-up-donations-in-the-fight-against-covid-19-301320107.html

SOURCE Vinamilk

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK21506&Transmission_Id=202106250716PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK21506&DateId=20210625
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment