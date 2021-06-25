Dana Named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors for Driveline and Sealing Solutions

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) was named a 2020 General Motors' Supplier of the Year for its driveline technologies and sealing solutions – the two product categories in which the company was eligible.

Announced during the 29th annual awards, the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

"We are honored to be recognized by General Motors as a Supplier of the Year for the fourth consecutive year," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "Over the course of our 115-year relationship with GM we have had the opportunity to deliver innovative driveline, sealing, and thermal solutions for a wide range of vehicle applications, and we are committed to continuing to help our customers differentiate themselves as we collectively push toward a more sustainable future."

During the event, GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

About General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

