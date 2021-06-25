Small Pharma To Present Progress And Innovations In DMT-Assisted Therapy For The Treatment Of Depression At Upcoming Conferences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Small Pharma To Present Progress And Innovations In DMT-Assisted Therapy For The Treatment Of Depression At Upcoming Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 25, 2021

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the "Company" or "Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced participation at two upcoming conferences and will discuss progress and innovations in N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") assisted therapy for the treatment of depression.

Upcoming conference schedule:

Conference: ROTH Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum



Presenter:

Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer

Date:

Monday, June 28, 2021

Time:

11:00 AM EST




The Company is participating in a special panel session at the conference titled: "Next Wave of Psychedelic Drug Developers". The panel will discuss second generation psychedelic drugs, which are created by chemical modification or alternative formulations as new IP is generated in the process.




For more information about the special panel session or if you wish to attend the event: register.

Conference: Psychedelic Capital: June 2021



Presenter:

Carol Routledge, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer

Date:

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time:

1:45 PM EST




Psychedelic Capital is a virtual investment conference, and a platform to showcase the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights. The Company is participating in a round-table discussion.




For more information about the conference or if you wish to register to attend: register.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.
Peter Rands
Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

Investor Relations Contact
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma's performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=LN23815&sd=2021-06-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-pharma-to-present-progress-and-innovations-in-dmt-assisted-therapy-for-the-treatment-of-depression-at-upcoming-conferences-301319868.html

SOURCE Small Pharma Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN23815&Transmission_Id=202106250700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN23815&DateId=20210625
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment