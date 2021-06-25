A Trio of Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

They are drawing the interest of value investors

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Tractor Supply Co and John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and stable financials
  • These characteristics are highly appreciated by value investors
Article's Main Image

Value investors may want to consider the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios (compared to the S&P 500), good profitability and stable financial situations.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

The first stock value investors may want to consider is Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (

LH, Financial), a Burlington, North Carolina-based independent clinical laboratory company.

The stock traded at $264.99 per share at close on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.7, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 119.98% versus the industry median of 0.11%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 3.67 and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9.

Due to a 63.61% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a 52-week range of $155.72 to $280.69.

1408402196193726464.png

As of June, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend three strong buys, 10 buys and six hold ratings for the stock. They have established an average target price of $303.83 per share.

Tractor Supply Co

The second stock to consider is Tractor Supply Co (

TSCO, Financial), a Brentwood, Tennessee-based retail farm and ranch store operator managing more than 2,150 stores in the United States.

The stock traded at $180.96 per share at close on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.85, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

Tractor Supply Co has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 16.9% versus the industry median of -1.1%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 5.38 and a Piotroski F-Score of 9 out of 9.

After a 39.22% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion and a 52-week range of $127.78 to $200.75.

1408402199863742464.png

As of June, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend five strong buys, two buys and 19 hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $197.50 per share.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

The third stock value investors may want to consider is John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (

JBSS, Financial), an Elgin, Illinois-based distributor of processed tree nuts and peanuts in the U.S.

Shares traded at $88.40 apiece on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.19, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 24.44% (versus the industry median of 6.92%) and a return on assets (ROA) ratio of 14.24% (versus the industry median of 3.23%).

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 7.38.

Thanks to a 7.94% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a 52-week range of $71 to $94.97.

1408402205647687680.png

As of June, one sell-side analyst in Wall Street recommends a hold rating for the stock with a target price of $107 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment