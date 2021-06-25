A Trio of Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Value investors may want to consider the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios (compared to the S&P 500), good profitability and stable financial situations.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

The first stock value investors may want to consider is Laboratory Corp of America Holdings ( LH, Financial), a Burlington, North Carolina-based independent clinical laboratory company.

The stock traded at $264.99 per share at close on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.7, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 119.98% versus the industry median of 0.11%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 3.67 and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9.

Due to a 63.61% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a 52-week range of $155.72 to $280.69.

As of June, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend three strong buys, 10 buys and six hold ratings for the stock. They have established an average target price of $303.83 per share.

Tractor Supply Co

The second stock to consider is Tractor Supply Co ( TSCO, Financial), a Brentwood, Tennessee-based retail farm and ranch store operator managing more than 2,150 stores in the United States.

The stock traded at $180.96 per share at close on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.85, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

Tractor Supply Co has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 16.9% versus the industry median of -1.1%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 5.38 and a Piotroski F-Score of 9 out of 9.

After a 39.22% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion and a 52-week range of $127.78 to $200.75.

As of June, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend five strong buys, two buys and 19 hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $197.50 per share.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

The third stock value investors may want to consider is John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc ( JBSS, Financial), an Elgin, Illinois-based distributor of processed tree nuts and peanuts in the U.S.

Shares traded at $88.40 apiece on June 24 for a price-sales ratio of 1.19, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.13.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 24.44% (versus the industry median of 6.92%) and a return on assets (ROA) ratio of 14.24% (versus the industry median of 3.23%).

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 7.38.

Thanks to a 7.94% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a 52-week range of $71 to $94.97.

As of June, one sell-side analyst in Wall Street recommends a hold rating for the stock with a target price of $107 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.