5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

Huntington Bancshares tops the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • Northern Trust makes the list
Article's Main Image

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of June 25, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Northern Trust

Shares of Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) were trading around $112.05 on Friday.

The company, which provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 3.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.70%. The return on equity (ROE) of 20.38% is outperforming 80% of companies in the asset Management industry.

1407608619381383168.png

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 2.19% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.91% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials

On Friday, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) was trading around $344.70 per share.

With a market cap of $21.49 billion, the construction aggregates producer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 0.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 19.02%. The ROE of 13.39% and return on assets (ROA) of 7.25% are outperforming 72% of companies in the building materials industry.

1407609459903127552.png

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 6.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.04% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20%.

SK Telecom

Shares of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) were trading around $31.55 per share on Friday.

With a market cap of $20.20 billion, the Korean wireless telecom operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 17.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.01%. The ROE of 7.39% and ROA of 3.77% are outperforming 50% of companies in the telecommunication services industry.

1407610293802065920.png

NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.105 and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.01%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) was trading around $13.68 per share on Friday.

The regional bank holding company has a market cap of $20.23 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 11.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The ROE of 9.34% and ROA of 1.08% are outperforming 56% of companies in the banks industry.

1407611128145600512.png

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.08% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

KeyCorp

On Friday, KeyCorp. (KEY) was trading around $20.56 per share.

With a market cap of $20.07 billion, the bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 4% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The ROE of 9.7% and ROA of 1.08% are outperforming 59% of companies in the industry.

1407612437405982720.png

With 0.36% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment