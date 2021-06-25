5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Expand Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of June 25, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Northern Trust

Shares of Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) were trading around $112.05 on Friday.

The company, which provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 3.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.70%. The return on equity (ROE) of 20.38% is outperforming 80% of companies in the asset Management industry.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 2.19% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.91% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials

On Friday, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) was trading around $344.70 per share.

With a market cap of $21.49 billion, the construction aggregates producer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 0.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 19.02%. The ROE of 13.39% and return on assets (ROA) of 7.25% are outperforming 72% of companies in the building materials industry.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 6.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.04% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20%.

SK Telecom

Shares of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) were trading around $31.55 per share on Friday.

With a market cap of $20.20 billion, the Korean wireless telecom operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 17.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.01%. The ROE of 7.39% and ROA of 3.77% are outperforming 50% of companies in the telecommunication services industry.

NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.105 and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.01%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) was trading around $13.68 per share on Friday.

The regional bank holding company has a market cap of $20.23 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 11.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The ROE of 9.34% and ROA of 1.08% are outperforming 56% of companies in the banks industry.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.08% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

KeyCorp

On Friday, KeyCorp. (KEY) was trading around $20.56 per share.

With a market cap of $20.07 billion, the bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 4% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The ROE of 9.7% and ROA of 1.08% are outperforming 59% of companies in the industry.

With 0.36% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.