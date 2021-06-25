Mary Ellen Player Joins Consolidated Communications as Vice President of Market Management

Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced Mary Ellen Player has joined the Company as vice president of market management. She will lead market expansion and consumer sales throughout the Consolidated portfolio and play a key role in leading our transformation into a best-in-class residential fiber company.

Player most recently served as the city manager of Google Fiber Charlotte where she led the go-to-market strategy, launch and sales of the fiber-to-the-home network in the region the last seven years. She also held other roles over her 13 years at Google notably serving as a special assistant to the Google/Motorola CFO where she led the budget planning, forecasting, strategy and operational activities associated with five global market launches.

“Mary Ellen is top tier talent within our industry and we are thrilled she will lead our front line market teams as we grow our consumer business,” said Erik Garr, president of Consolidated consumer-small business.

“The criticality of ubiquitous, high-quality broadband is more apparent today than ever before in history,” commented Player. “I’m thrilled to join Consolidated at a time when the company is uniquely poised to meet the challenge and promise of this critical service.”

Player holds a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard University and a MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She will be based in Manchester, N.H.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005023/en/