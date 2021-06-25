ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel to Headline 19th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children's Network

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel to Headline 19th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children's Network

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Limited amount of tickets are now available for the camp-inspired music festival-meets-fundraiser, which returns on September 24, 2021

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) today announced the musical lineup for its annual fundraiser, The A&F Challenge, supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network (SeriousFun). ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel will headline the September 24, 2021, event, with supporting acts from 90’s Kids, Vesperteen, Honey and Blue and Ghost Story.

This year’s music festival and fundraiser, presented by A&F Co. and Flying Horse Farms, aims to celebrate the magic of camp and raise funds for SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of camps for kids with serious illnesses and their families. After postponing the 2020 event, The A&F Challenge returns for a reimagined evening that will deliver camp experiences while prioritizing guest health and safety. This year’s reduced capacity event will be adults only and will also include virtual celebrations to support SeriousFun from home.

In addition to live music, those attending the A&F Challenge can experience unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewery, and various experiences such as an exclusive DIY apparel booth, glamp lounges, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more. The event will be held at A&F Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio, from 5-11pm.

General admission is $100 and includes access to all activities and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $25, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for SeriousFun via www.anfchallenge.org.

“We greatly missed hosting the A&F Challenge last year – and while we have continued to support camp virtually alongside our associates and business partners, we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate in person this year, especially as it also marks the fulfillment of our five-year commitment to SeriousFun,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are honored to help SeriousFun give children with serious illnesses the magical experience of camp free of charge, and more importantly, help them feel like kids again.”

Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun is made up of 30 camps and programs across the globe that allow children living with more than 50 medical conditions the opportunity to experience the joy, hope and friendship of camp – always free of charge. The Network includes Flying Horse Farms – located north of Columbus in Mt. Gilead, Ohio – where A&F Co. associates have volunteered for more than 15,000 hours since it opened in 2011.

In 2016, A&F Co. and SeriousFun launched a five-year, $15 million partnership through 2021, which was inspired by associates’ enthusiasm for volunteering for the organization. The unique partnership includes a summer program that sends more than 100 A&F Co. associates to volunteer as camp counselors at 15 camps worldwide. A&F Co. has donated over $12 million and 340,000 t-shirts for campers since the partnership launched in 2016, far surpassing the original commitment. To date, associates have spent more than 90,0000 hours volunteering across the network and have raised more than $600,000 through their own fundraising efforts. Since 2001, the A&F Challenge has raised over $24 million for a variety of charities, including SeriousFun, which support A&F Co.’s philanthropic mission to positively impact the communities it touches around the world.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org.


About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to invite everyone to embrace who they are underneath it all. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com

About SeriousFun Children’s Network
SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children’s Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.4 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

Media Contact

Kara Page

(614) 283-6192

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI2MDIxMiM0MjU4NDEwIzIwMDYyOTg=
8a7c3692-e30e-48bf-bb10-ac13e943753f

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment