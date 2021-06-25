ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel to Headline 19th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children's Network

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) today announced the musical lineup for its annual fundraiser, The A&F Challenge, supporting SeriousFun Children’s Network (SeriousFun). ZEDD, Aloe Blacc and Saint Motel will headline the September 24, 2021, event, with supporting acts from 90’s Kids, Vesperteen, Honey and Blue and Ghost Story.



This year’s music festival and fundraiser, presented by A&F Co. and Flying Horse Farms, aims to celebrate the magic of camp and raise funds for SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of camps for kids with serious illnesses and their families. After postponing the 2020 event, The A&F Challenge returns for a reimagined evening that will deliver camp experiences while prioritizing guest health and safety. This year’s reduced capacity event will be adults only and will also include virtual celebrations to support SeriousFun from home.

In addition to live music, those attending the A&F Challenge can experience unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden sponsored by Rhinegeist Brewery, and various experiences such as an exclusive DIY apparel booth, glamp lounges, axe throwing, hot air balloon rides and more. The event will be held at A&F Co.’s Global Home Office in New Albany, Ohio, from 5-11pm.

General admission is $100 and includes access to all activities and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $25, and a virtual VIP experience kit is available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for SeriousFun via www.anfchallenge.org.

“We greatly missed hosting the A&F Challenge last year – and while we have continued to support camp virtually alongside our associates and business partners, we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate in person this year, especially as it also marks the fulfillment of our five-year commitment to SeriousFun,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are honored to help SeriousFun give children with serious illnesses the magical experience of camp free of charge, and more importantly, help them feel like kids again.”

Founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, SeriousFun is made up of 30 camps and programs across the globe that allow children living with more than 50 medical conditions the opportunity to experience the joy, hope and friendship of camp – always free of charge. The Network includes Flying Horse Farms – located north of Columbus in Mt. Gilead, Ohio – where A&F Co. associates have volunteered for more than 15,000 hours since it opened in 2011.

In 2016, A&F Co. and SeriousFun launched a five-year, $15 million partnership through 2021, which was inspired by associates’ enthusiasm for volunteering for the organization. The unique partnership includes a summer program that sends more than 100 A&F Co. associates to volunteer as camp counselors at 15 camps worldwide. A&F Co. has donated over $12 million and 340,000 t-shirts for campers since the partnership launched in 2016, far surpassing the original commitment. To date, associates have spent more than 90,0000 hours volunteering across the network and have raised more than $600,000 through their own fundraising efforts. Since 2001, the A&F Challenge has raised over $24 million for a variety of charities, including SeriousFun, which support A&F Co.’s philanthropic mission to positively impact the communities it touches around the world.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org.



About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to invite everyone to embrace who they are underneath it all. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com

About SeriousFun Children’s Network

SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children’s Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.4 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit www.seriousfun.org.

