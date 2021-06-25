Prudential Financial 2020 ESG Report details company transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prudential Financial 2020 ESG Report details company transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU) today released a new environmental, social and governance report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s sustainable actions as well as its progress in achieving them.

The 2020+ESG+Report, titled “Transformation,” replaces the company’s annual Sustainability Report, and underscores Prudential’s continued efforts to meet the evolving needs of its customers, employees, shareholders and communities and to fulfill the company’s purpose of solving the financial challenges of our changing world.

“Amid the extraordinary events of 2020 and the challenges that persist today, our commitment to sustainable environmental, social and governance practices is more critical than ever before,” said Margaret “Peggy” Foran, chief governance officer and corporate secretary for Prudential Financial. “This ESG Report is another key component of Prudential’s robust disclosure framework, ensuring greater transparency and accountability around our commitments.”

Highlights from the report include:

Environmental

Received an ‘A-’ on the 2020+CDP+Climate+Change+survey, a first in Prudential’s history, surpassing the firm’s goal to achieve and maintain Management-level CDP scores, as outlined in the Global+Environmental+Commitment.

Social

Committed to providing transparency of our progress to becoming a fully inclusive company, Prudential disclosed representation data by using the standard EEO-1 (equal employment opportunity) format and pay equity data, as well as long-term diversity and inclusion performance targets tied to executive compensation.

Governance

Diversity at Prudential starts with the board, who lead by example with 82% of the company’s independent directors being diverse.

The Report, which covers the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, is part of a suite of integrated resources and public disclosures on important environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. These include Prudential’s Proxy Statement, 2020 Annual Report, and first ESG+Summary+Report, released in March 2021, which detailed newly disclosed EEO-1 and pay equity data.

Prudential’s 2020 ESG Report was organized based on the results of its 2021 Materiality Assessment, an exercise conducted every three years to understand how recent events have affected the state of the world and Prudential’s business.

The ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards Core option, in support of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s provisional guidelines for insurance companies.

Visit prudentialesg.com to view Prudential Financial’s 2020 ESG Report, along with previous years’ Sustainability Reports.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210625005255r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005255/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment