Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Executive Management Change

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (“IEA” or the “Company”) ( IEA), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced the appointment of Erin J. Roth as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Ms. Roth has over twenty years of legal experience, most recently as the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Strada Education Network, a national social impact organization devoted to research, philanthropy, and solutions that align education and careers. Prior to Strada, she was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Wabash National Corporation, a listed diversified industrial manufacturer, and was engaged in the private practice of law in Indiana and Washington, D.C. with Barnes & Thornburg LLP. She received her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and a BS in Accounting from Butler University.

Ms. Roth is replacing Gil Melman who has left to pursue other opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome Erin Roth to IEA and look forward to her leadership,” said J.P. Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Erin brings extensive legal and governance experience to IEA, and she will be an integral member of our executive management team. I also want to thank Gil Melman for his contributions to IEA. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 240 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest Company news and events.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “plan” and “believe,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to IEA’s periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as “Risk Factors” in IEA’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 8, 2021 and any quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. IEA does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Kimberly Esterkin ADDO Investor Relations [email protected] 310-829-5400



