5 Basic Materials Stocks Boosting Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials tops the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • NewMarket makes the list
Article's Main Image

The following companies in the basic materials industry have grown their earnings per share over the past five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of June 25, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s (MLM) earnings per share have risen 17.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 32.76% margin of safety at $344.70 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 28.32. The share price has been as high as $383 and as low as $198 in the last year; it is currently 10.17% below its 52-week high and 73.38% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which manufactures construction aggregates, has a market cap of $21.49 billion.

1407682401542430720.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.04% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

The earnings per share of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) have risen 13.10% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 15.27% margin of safety at $150.77 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 16.98. The share price has been as high as $181 and as low as $89 in the last year; it is currently 16.80% below its 52-week high and 68.68% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which provides metal processing and inventory management services, has a market cap of $9.67 billion.

1407683513746022400.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc.'s (EXP) earnings per share have climbed 17.30% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 57.89% margin of safety at $141.39 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $17.41. The share price has been as high as $153.72 and as low as $66.91 in the last year; it is currently 8.02% below its 52-week high and 111.30% above its 52-week low.

The company, which produces and sells construction products and building materials, has a market cap of $6 billion and an enterprise value of $6.78 billion.

1407685533806714880.png

With a 0.33% stake, the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

UFP Industries

The earnings per share of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) have climbed 23.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 65.71% margin of safety at $72.51 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 14.45. The share price has been as high as $89.97 and as low as $45.7 in the last year; it is currently 19.41% below its 52-week high and 58.67% above its 52-week low.

The company, which produces and sells lumber and treated wood products, has a market cap of $4.47 billion and an enterprise value of 4.98 billion.

1407689061891661824.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 1.63% of outstanding shares, followed by Grantham with 0.50% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

NewMarket

NewMarket Corp.'s (NEU) earnings per share have risen 5% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 5.8.44% margin of safety at $315.15 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.51. The share price has been as high as $432 and as low as $306 in the last year; it is currently 27.14% below its 52-week high and 2.91% above its 52-week low.

The holding company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and an enterprise value of $3.99 billion.

1407689437613219840.png

With a 0.45% stake, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
