Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Alphabet Inc, NRG Energy Inc, sells QuantumScape Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q1, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 119 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 8,420,000 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 293,500 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,289,500 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,950,604 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 16,038,212 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 11,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2450.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,465,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,481,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 964,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $231.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 144,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1112.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $343.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 464,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,950,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,767,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $304.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 385,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 379.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 717,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 249.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 86.56%. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 631,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.36%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $425.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 101,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 20.98%. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,712,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 66.95%. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 328,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.92%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $349.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 62.06%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,805,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.