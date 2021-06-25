Logo
PagerDuty Announces General Availability for European Service Region Helping Customers Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PagerDuty (

NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the general availability of its European service region to support its growing customer base with operations across Europe. Starting June 28, when new customers sign up for PagerDuty, they will have a choice between either the U.S. service region or the European service region. In Europe, PagerDuty’s primary hosting facility is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

PagerDuty has seen significant growth in the EMEA, increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by over 43 percent each of the past two years. Modern digital operations are critical to an organization’s ability to provide perfect customer experiences and this new offering will help PagerDuty’s European customers continue delivering always-on services.

Sean Scott, chief product officer, PagerDuty comments: “Our customer base and demand for a regional solution has rapidly grown and we are delighted to expand our offering into a new region, delivering the same high levels of reliability that is expected of PagerDuty’s leading enterprise class platform.”

The news has been welcomed by both new and existing PagerDuty customers including those in highly regulated industries. PagerDuty’s service region option enables its European customer base, including those in highly regulated markets such as financial services, public sector, and healthcare, as well as managed service providers (MSPs), to manage time-sensitive mission-critical work in their region.

“The addition of localized data hosting will further ensure we meet the highest levels of omnichannel service and reliability around the world,” said Robert Vis, founder and CEO of MessageBird. “In powering communications via voice and chat, it’s crucial to minimize even the slightest chance for down time or latency issues. By integrating our solutions with PagerDuty’s incident response platform, we’ve been able to provide more efficient services and deliver more engaging experiences for our customers.”

PagerDuty will continue to comply with EU regulations such as GDPR, apply industry standard best practices in its security processes and controls and deliver the high levels of service reliability, redundancy and availability customers have come to expect in all service regions.

To learn more about PagerDuty’s European service region, please contact your PagerDuty account team for details.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn,+YouTube and+Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210625005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005059/en/

