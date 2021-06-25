T-Mobile Customers get Exclusive Reserved Tickets to Live Nation Amphitheater and Las Vegas Residency Shows

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T-Mobile Customers get Exclusive Reserved Tickets to Live Nation Amphitheater and Las Vegas Residency Shows

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Better brush off your dance and/or mosh moves … live music is BACK!Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that starting Tuesday, June 29, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand customers can get exclusive reserved tickets to hundreds of Live Nation amphitheater shows across the country throughout this summer and beyond with T-Mobile Tuesdays. And to make 2021's concert comeback even better, this year, T-Mobile is turning up the volume with all-new tickets to the hottest Las Vegas residency shows!

With exclusive reserved tickets, each eligible T-Mobile customer can score up to four stage-front or premium tickets to sold out shows at first day prices across Live Nation amphitheater and Las Vegas venues. Plus, T-Mobile customers can experience sweet Un-carrier perks at amphitheater shows like express entry, free lawn chairs to use, dedicated concession lines and even signature T-Mobile cocktails.

That means Un-carrier customers—and only Un-carrier customers---who forgot to pick up tickets early on or just freed up their calendar and are excited to finally get back to live music can still make it to the hottest shows across the country, including 311, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osbourne, Chicago, Chris Stapleton, Dead and Company, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Daryl Hall and John Oates, James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Jimmy Buffett, Kings of Leon, KORN, KISS, Lindsey Stirling, Luke Bryan, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Primus, Rebelution, The Black Crowes, The Doobie Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson and Zac Brown Band. Or treat yourself to a trip to Las Vegas and snag tickets to one (or several!) of the Live Nation residency shows on The Strip, including Usher, Sting, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, Keith Urban, Morrissey, Adam Lambert and more!

To score reserved tickets, open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available for Android or iOS) each week, starting next Tuesday, June 29, and save the offer. Then, click “Redeem” to head to Live Nation’s site and choose from an amphitheater show across the country or a Las Vegas residency show. Un-carrier customers can get up to four reserved seats with each code on a first-come, first served basis. New codes will be available every other week during amphitheater season, and new shows will be added throughout the summer too!

T-Mobile Tuesdays isn't a loyalty scheme or typical rewards program. There are no points to earn and track, no hoops to jump through and no strings attached. It's the Un-carrier's award-winning way to appreciate and thank customers, JUST for being customers, EVERY week with offers from their favorite brands. In the last five years, T-Mobile Tuesdays has won over 50 awards and customers have saved more than 500 million offers from more than 250 popular brands.

For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit www.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Ft-mobile-tuesdays. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays for Metro by T-Mobile customers, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com%2Ft-mobile-tuesdays. For more details on all the Live Nation benefits for T-Mobile customers, visit: www.livenation.com%2Ftmobile.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Qualifying plan required. T-Mobile® Reserved Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, and are only available while supplies last. 1 code per day; purchase max 4 tickets per code. See details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210625005289r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005289/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment