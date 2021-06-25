T-Mobile Customers get Exclusive Reserved Tickets to Live Nation Amphitheater and Las Vegas Residency Shows

Better brush off your dance and/or mosh moves … live music is BACK!Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that starting Tuesday, June 29, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand customers can get exclusive reserved tickets to hundreds of Live Nation amphitheater shows across the country throughout this summer and beyond with T-Mobile Tuesdays. And to make 2021's concert comeback even better, this year, T-Mobile is turning up the volume with all-new tickets to the hottest Las Vegas residency shows!

With exclusive reserved tickets, each eligible T-Mobile customer can score up to four stage-front or premium tickets to sold out shows at first day prices across Live Nation amphitheater and Las Vegas venues. Plus, T-Mobile customers can experience sweet Un-carrier perks at amphitheater shows like express entry, free lawn chairs to use, dedicated concession lines and even signature T-Mobile cocktails.

That means Un-carrier customers—and only Un-carrier customers---who forgot to pick up tickets early on or just freed up their calendar and are excited to finally get back to live music can still make it to the hottest shows across the country, including 311, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osbourne, Chicago, Chris Stapleton, Dead and Company, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Daryl Hall and John Oates, James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Jimmy Buffett, Kings of Leon, KORN, KISS, Lindsey Stirling, Luke Bryan, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Primus, Rebelution, The Black Crowes, The Doobie Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson and Zac Brown Band. Or treat yourself to a trip to Las Vegas and snag tickets to one (or several!) of the Live Nation residency shows on The Strip, including Usher, Sting, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, Keith Urban, Morrissey, Adam Lambert and more!

To score reserved tickets, open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (available for Android or iOS) each week, starting next Tuesday, June 29, and save the offer. Then, click “Redeem” to head to Live Nation’s site and choose from an amphitheater show across the country or a Las Vegas residency show. Un-carrier customers can get up to four reserved seats with each code on a first-come, first served basis. New codes will be available every other week during amphitheater season, and new shows will be added throughout the summer too!

T-Mobile Tuesdays isn't a loyalty scheme or typical rewards program. There are no points to earn and track, no hoops to jump through and no strings attached. It's the Un-carrier's award-winning way to appreciate and thank customers, JUST for being customers, EVERY week with offers from their favorite brands. In the last five years, T-Mobile Tuesdays has won over 50 awards and customers have saved more than 500 million offers from more than 250 popular brands.

Qualifying plan required. T-Mobile® Reserved Tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, and are only available while supplies last. 1 code per day; purchase max 4 tickets per code. See details.

