Mercury Insurance Reduces Rates in New Jersey

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mercury Insurance Reduces Rates in New Jersey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mercury homeowners policyholders will see an average rate decrease of 5.2%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance announced today that its homeowners insurance rates for New Jersey residents are being reduced by an average of 5.2% and when combined with a Mercury auto policy, the rate is reduced on average by 8.2%. The reduction immediately applies to new customers beginning June 25 and policy renewals beginning August 14.

"We're happy to help put money back in our New Jersey customers' pockets," said Mercury New Jersey Product Manager Sarah Wang. "We're also focusing on helping New Jersey homeowners receive deeper discounts for bundled policies and increasing homeowners insurance coverage for coastal residents.

"Mercury Insurance is voluntarily reducing its rates to help consumers because we believe affordable insurance should be available for everyone."

Mercury operates through a network of 485 independent insurance agents in New Jersey. Homeowners can also go to www.mercuryinsurance.com to get a quote.

"There are even more ways to save money," said Wang. "The rate reduction can be combined with other Mercury discounts like bundling home and auto insurance policies to receive up to 16% in additional savings."

Wang offers these tips when hopping for homeowners insurance:

  • Talk to a local Mercury agent. Our agents can help uncover additional savings and tailor a coverage package customized to meet your needs.
  • Insurance can be complicated, so it's important to get expert advice from a professional local independent Mercury agent. They know the local area and can help you get the right coverage at the best possible price.
  • Remember, price is only part of the equation. Be sure to select a company with a solid insurance shopping experience background that will help you protect your family and property when the unexpected happens. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, two of the industry's leading independent rating agencies. Reviews and customer testimonials are also important to consider. Mercury ranked the highest in the 2021 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM.

Mercury offers insurance for Personal Auto, Mechanical Protection, Condo, Homeowners, Home Cyber Protection, Home Systems Protection, Identity Management Services, Renters and Service Line Protection in New Jersey.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

MERCURY_INSURANCE_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL22820&sd=2021-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-reduces-rates-in-new-jersey-301320082.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL22820&Transmission_Id=202106251015PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL22820&DateId=20210625
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment