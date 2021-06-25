Why Warren Buffett's 'Superinvestors' Is Still Valid

In 1984, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) penned an essay called "The Superinvestors of Graham and Doddsville." It was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ben Graham's "Security Analysis."

In the text, Buffett looked at the performance figures of a group of value investors who had outperformed the market. This group included Walter Schloss, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Ruane and Buffett himself.

While some of the strategies these investors used all those decades ago may no longer work today, the principles that defined their methods are still relevant. For example, describing the investors' mentality, Buffett explained:

"The common intellectual theme of the investors from Graham-and-Doddsville is this: they search for discrepancies between the value of a business and the price of small pieces of that business in the market. Essentially, they exploit those discrepancies without the efficient market theorist's concern as to whether the stocks are bought on Monday or Thursday, or whether it is January or July, etc."

The central theme behind the article was that these investors bought stocks as they would businesses. They were looking for undervalued companies, and they weren't worried about what might happen in the general stock market in the short term. All they were focused on was price and value. When they were able to buy stocks cheaply, the rest would fall into place.

Buffett went on to write:

"Incidentally, when businessmen buy businesses, which is just what our Graham & Dodd investors are doing through the purchase of marketable stocks -- I doubt that many are cranking into their purchase decision the day of the week or the month in which the transaction is going to occur."

The style of investing these investors used five decades ago would no longer work in today's markets due to the relative lack of information arbitrage. There are just too many investors chasing a very small number of deeply undervalued stocks, and all of them have access to a ton of information about them via the internet.

However, the principles these investors followed are very much still relevant. Buying a stock at a discount to one's estimate of the business's intrinsic value has, and always will, yield results.

Further, investing in a stock like a business owner works as well. The best way to generate significant returns in the market is to buy and hold securities over an extended period. The best way to become comfortable owning stocks for an extended period is to get to know the business inside out, just like an owner.

Business owners would not even think about buying a firm just because it had become more expensive (or cheaper) from one day to the next, and neither should investors, Buffett went on to argue:

"Can you imagine buying an entire business simply because the price of the business had been marked up substantially last week and the week before? Of course, the reason a lot of studies are made of these price and volume variables is that now, in the age of computers, there are almost endless data available about them. It isn't necessarily because such studies have any utility; it's simply that the data are there and academicians have [worked] hard to learn the mathematical skills needed to manipulate them."

Even though the investing world has moved on since Buffett wrote this essay, the principles behind it are the same. The best way to build wealth is to invest in good businesses and hold them for as long as possible. The Superinvestors knew this, and while their methods may have differed slightly, the ideas behind their strategies remain the same. There's a lot we can learn from these documents, despite their age. After all, the rules of wealth don't change that much from generation to generation.