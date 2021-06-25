Why Warren Buffett's 'Superinvestors' Is Still Valid

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Why Warren Buffett's 'Superinvestors' Is Still Valid

The essay is decades old, but it is still relevant for investors

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • The principles the superinvestors used are still relevant
  • Today's investors can still learn a lot from the strategy
Article's Main Image

In 1984, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) penned an essay called "The Superinvestors of Graham and Doddsville." It was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ben Graham's "Security Analysis."

In the text, Buffett looked at the performance figures of a group of value investors who had outperformed the market. This group included Walter Schloss, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Ruane and Buffett himself.

While some of the strategies these investors used all those decades ago may no longer work today, the principles that defined their methods are still relevant. For example, describing the investors' mentality, Buffett explained:

"The common intellectual theme of the investors from Graham-and-Doddsville is this: they search for discrepancies between the value of a business and the price of small pieces of that business in the market. Essentially, they exploit those discrepancies without the efficient market theorist's concern as to whether the stocks are bought on Monday or Thursday, or whether it is January or July, etc."

The central theme behind the article was that these investors bought stocks as they would businesses. They were looking for undervalued companies, and they weren't worried about what might happen in the general stock market in the short term. All they were focused on was price and value. When they were able to buy stocks cheaply, the rest would fall into place.

Buffett went on to write:

"Incidentally, when businessmen buy businesses, which is just what our Graham & Dodd investors are doing through the purchase of marketable stocks -- I doubt that many are cranking into their purchase decision the day of the week or the month in which the transaction is going to occur."

The style of investing these investors used five decades ago would no longer work in today's markets due to the relative lack of information arbitrage. There are just too many investors chasing a very small number of deeply undervalued stocks, and all of them have access to a ton of information about them via the internet.

However, the principles these investors followed are very much still relevant. Buying a stock at a discount to one's estimate of the business's intrinsic value has, and always will, yield results.

Further, investing in a stock like a business owner works as well. The best way to generate significant returns in the market is to buy and hold securities over an extended period. The best way to become comfortable owning stocks for an extended period is to get to know the business inside out, just like an owner.

Business owners would not even think about buying a firm just because it had become more expensive (or cheaper) from one day to the next, and neither should investors, Buffett went on to argue:

"Can you imagine buying an entire business simply because the price of the business had been marked up substantially last week and the week before? Of course, the reason a lot of studies are made of these price and volume variables is that now, in the age of computers, there are almost endless data available about them. It isn't necessarily because such studies have any utility; it's simply that the data are there and academicians have [worked] hard to learn the mathematical skills needed to manipulate them."

Even though the investing world has moved on since Buffett wrote this essay, the principles behind it are the same. The best way to build wealth is to invest in good businesses and hold them for as long as possible. The Superinvestors knew this, and while their methods may have differed slightly, the ideas behind their strategies remain the same. There's a lot we can learn from these documents, despite their age. After all, the rules of wealth don't change that much from generation to generation.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment