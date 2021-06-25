Logo
Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio: Is There a Bubble?

Buffett and Dalio still see value in today's highly-valued stocks

Rupert Hargreaves
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • The stock market looks expensive, but it's not in a bubble, according to these famous investors
  • However, Dalio believes some stocks are in a bubble
  • Buffett believes many business look inexpensive
The price action in equities over the past 12 months has been nothing short of outstanding. Despite the global pandemic and economic turmoil, the S&P 500 and other indexes have rushed to new highs without looking back.

It's not just the indexes, either. Many stocks continue to print new highs. The number of IPOs has soared, and there has been a rush of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), which have raised $400 billion from investors to pursue acquisitions over the past year.

This investment environment has all the hallmarks of euphoria. Investors have been happy to throw money at new, unproven companies, hoping they will make money.

On the surface, the market looks like a bubble. However, when one digs below the surface, it becomes harder to determine whether or not the whole of the market is in a bubble or just some sections of it. Both Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) have commented on this in the past year.

Dalio and Buffett's comments

During this week's Robin Hood conference, Dalio, who has spent years studying stock market bubbles and economic cycles, presented his analysis on the current market environment. He explained that while he does see some bubble-type activity in parts of the market, overall, the market is not in a bubble, at least not when compared to the late 90s and 2007.

The founder of Bridgewater went on to explain that he believes around 5% of the stocks in the S&P 500 are in a bubble, which is below the level of stocks that were in bubble territory in 1929, 2000 and 2007.

Based on this analysis, Dalio explained that investors would have to determine for themselves which stocks were in bubble territory and which weren't. "There are a lot of stocks that aren't in a bubble," he claimed.

Buffett expressed a similar opinion at this year's Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting of shareholders. Responding to a question about "crazy high valuations," the Oracle of Omaha stated:

"Well, we don't think they're crazy. But we don't… at least I… Charlie… I feel that I understand Apple (

AAPL, Financial) and its future with consumers around the world, better than I understand some of the others, but I don't regard prices, and that gets back, well, it gets back to something fundamental in investments, I mean, interest rates, basically, are to the value of assets, what gravity is to matter, essentially....I mean, if I could reduce gravity, it's pull by about 80%, I mean, I'd be in the Tokyo Olympics jumping. And essentially, if interest rates were 10%, valuations are much higher. So you've had this incredible change in the valuation of everything that produces money, because the risk-free rate produces, really short enough right now, nothing."

Work required

It seems that these two legendary investors do not believe the whole market is currently overvalued. Sure, it seems they are suggesting some sections of the market are expensive, but on the whole, when one takes interest rates into account, equity valuations do not look expensive. With the Fed being so rewarding to companies with high levels of debt, it has become far more common for investors to consider debt as part of a company's assets, which also serves to move valuations upwards.

One also has to take into account the rates of return some of these companies are earning on capital compared to interest rates. With rates of return in the high-double-digits, compared to interest rates which are sitting around zero, they look incredibly attractive.

As such, we can draw the conclusion from these comments that investors who are still willing to put in the work can find attractive investment opportunities despite the current level of the market. What's more, according to Dalio, the market currently looks expensive but is not overvalued, so S&P 500 investment may see continue to see positive returns as the economy opens up.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
