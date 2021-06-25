Logo
Viva Gold Corp Cancels Special Shareholder Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has come to an agreement with Humewood Ventures Corp. and 0868854 BC Ltd., the requisitioning shareholders, have revoked resulting in the revocation of their May 18, 2021 requisition for a special general meeting of the Company's shareholders. Consequently, Viva has terminated its plans for its previously announced August 17, 2021 shareholder meeting.

About Viva Gold
Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
[email protected]

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations
(720) 933-1150
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653073/Viva-Gold-Corp-Cancels-Special-Shareholder-Meeting

img.ashx?id=653073

