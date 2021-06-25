Logo
Grow Capital Inc. (GRWC) Subsidiary Launches New Division Specifically Designed To Educate a Larger Share Of Public Employees' About Being Financially Prepared For Retirement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

GRWC's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, PERA LLC, Creates New Division: PERA Administrators

Takeaway: PERA Administrators is uniquely positioned to work with school districts and governmental entities across the nation and is in final stages of rolling out a Financial Wellness and Advisor Appointment platform designed to revolutionize retirement education and GROW GRWC's revenue.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising companies in the financial technology sector ('FinTech') to provide its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth. Today, GRWC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PERA LLC, has created and launched a new division, PERA Administrators, a third party public employee retirement plan administrator with a new approach to plan education and participant support.

Brock McKinley, the President of PERA Administrators, said: 'We believe that there is a significant opportunity to improve financial wellness and employee engagement in 403(b) and 457(b) plans throughout the public sector.'

'With PERA Administrators, plan sponsors will have the ability to provide their employees with a better path to financial wellness while also having access to a platform that will maintain better controls over how their employees are educated on retirement benefits. Our mission is to serve the retirement needs of America's public employees and use technology and industry professionals to accomplish our mission,' added McKinley.

Mr. McKinley has been entrenched in the financial services industry for many years and continues to help change and improve the industry. His vision for the industry is focussed on non-biased assistance in securing a broader scope of investment options for public employees, offering retirees a greater understanding of their investment options, and having more control over how Retirement Representatives are allowed to educate the employees.

Terry Kennedy, CEO of Grow Capital Inc. concluded: 'PERA Administrators has been launched with one of the best in the industry at the helm. Brock McKinley's experience and expertise will ensure the future success of PERA Administrators.'

Visit www.peraadministrators.com to learn more.

About Grow Capital Inc. Grow Capital Inc. is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising companies in the financial technology sector ('FinTech') to provide its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth.

Contact: Amanda Kennedy/ AF1 Public Relations 702-908-0018 / [email protected]

SOURCE: Grow Capital, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653042/Grow-Capital-IncGRWC-Subsidiary-Launches-New-Division-Specifically-Designed-To-Educate-a-Larger-Share-Of-Public-Employees-About-Being-Financially-Prepared-For-Retirement

