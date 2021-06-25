Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) (

LSE:HEMO, Financial) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below.

AGM Voting Results

Ordinary ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes Against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
1. To adopt the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts​126,557,31799.87%168,1930.13%126,725,51012.93%289,150
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy​125,619,33099.07%1,177,0330.93%126,796,36312.94%218,297
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report​125,638,47799.07%1,177,0330.93%126,815,51012.94%199,150
4. To reappoint the Company's auditor​126,528,17099.87%168,1930.13%126,696,36312.93%318,297
5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration​126,356,10799.72%350,2560.28%126,706,36312.93%308,297
6. To re-elect Sir Marc Feldmann as a director of the Company125,895,12199.28%911,2420.72%126,806,36312.94%208,297
7. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities​125,663,20999.11%1,133,1540.89%126,796,36312.94%218,297
Special ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
8. To disapply pre-emption provisions​123,047,36897.04%3,748,9952.96%126,796,36312.94%218,297
9. To adopt new Articles of Association​125,663,20999.27%923,1540.73%126,586,36312.92%428,297
10. To adopt new Articles of Association​126,014,26899.36%811,2420.64%126,825,51012.94%189,150

(1) The Company's issued share capital ('ISC') on 23 June 2021, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
[email protected]

Peter Redmond, Director
[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653122/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=653122

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment