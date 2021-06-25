Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (OTC PINK:HOPHF) ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented below.

AGM Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 1. To adopt the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts​ 126,557,317 99.87% 168,193 0.13% 126,725,510 12.93% 289,150 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy​ 125,619,330 99.07% 1,177,033 0.93% 126,796,363 12.94% 218,297 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report​ 125,638,477 99.07% 1,177,033 0.93% 126,815,510 12.94% 199,150 4. To reappoint the Company's auditor​ 126,528,170 99.87% 168,193 0.13% 126,696,363 12.93% 318,297 5. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration​ 126,356,107 99.72% 350,256 0.28% 126,706,363 12.93% 308,297 6. To re-elect Sir Marc Feldmann as a director of the Company 125,895,121 99.28% 911,242 0.72% 126,806,363 12.94% 208,297 7. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities​ 125,663,209 99.11% 1,133,154 0.89% 126,796,363 12.94% 218,297 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes with-held (2) 8. To disapply pre-emption provisions​ 123,047,368 97.04% 3,748,995 2.96% 126,796,363 12.94% 218,297 9. To adopt new Articles of Association​ 125,663,209 99.27% 923,154 0.73% 126,586,363 12.92% 428,297 10. To adopt new Articles of Association​ 126,014,268 99.36% 811,242 0.64% 126,825,510 12.94% 189,150

(1) The Company's issued share capital ('ISC') on 23 June 2021, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

