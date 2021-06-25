Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

PR Newswire

BENSALEM, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 9, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investors suffering losses on their RLX investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

RLX purports to be the "No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China," which the Company claims is its "largest potential market."

In January 2021, RLX conducted its IPO, selling approximately 116.5 million ADSs) at $12 per ADS, raising approximately $1.4 billion in gross proceeds.

On March 22, 2021, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology posted draft regulations confirming that e-cigarettes and new tobacco products would be regulated similar to traditional tobacco offerings.

On this news, RLX's share price fell $9.31, or 48%, to close at $10.15 per share on March 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 2, 2021, the Company announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting only a 48% increase in net revenues quarter over quarter, and second quarter guidance suggesting that its gross margin would "remain steady."

On this news, RLX's share price fell $0.97, or nearly 9%, to close at $9.90 per share on June 4, 2021, thereby damaging investors further. The Company's shares have traded as low as $7.89 per ADS, or 32% below the IPO price.

The complaint alleges that Defendants overstated certain financial metrics and failed to disclose that these metrics were not indicative of future financial performance since regulators in China were already working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would regulate them either under the same rules or in the same manner as ordinary cigarettes.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RLX ADSs pursuant or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than August 9, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

