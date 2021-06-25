American drone maker Skyfish secures over $20 million in Series Seed funding; appoints Cell Tower Industry Veteran Steven Bernstein to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American drone maker Skyfish secures over $20 million in Series Seed funding; appoints Cell Tower Industry Veteran Steven Bernstein to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

MISSOULA, Mont., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American autonomous drone maker Skyfish has secured over $20 million in a venture-backed Series Seed funding led by Henry Wolfond CEO of Bayshore Capital and Steven Bernstein the Chairman of SBA Communications. “After speaking with Skyfish customers, we quickly understood that Skyfish is unique in the commercial drone world, producing precise ‘engineering grade’ drone enabled photogrammetry and 3D Models of infrastructure,” said Bernstein. “These are the best cell tower digital-twin models I’ve seen and could significantly enhance the cell tower industry’s inspection, measurement and mount mapping processes.” Bernstein continued, “The Skyfish, team have invented an autonomous work drone for scanning infrastructure that enables detailed centimeter grade measurements of not only cell towers, but many critical infrastructure targets like; power lines, dams, bridges, electrical sub stations, wind turbines and airports.” “To date, Skyfish’s amazing photogrammetry has been a bit of an industry secret,” said Bernstein, “but now it’s time to tell the world.”

“We are thrilled to have Steven and Henry advising the company,” said Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish. “Everyone talks about engineering grade measurement, but we actually deliver on that promise,” said Pilskalns. “Now engineers can feel safe signing off on drone enabled models because they are working with data they know they can trust.”

The funds are earmarked to grow customer revenue, expand drone manufacturing capacity, add to our existing talent pool, and to continue provide our customers with the great service and outstanding solutions they have become accustomed to. The funding comes on the heels of Skyfish being recognized as the industry leader in engineering grade photogrammetry and 3D Modelling for inspection, precision measurement and analysis of critical infrastructure.

About Skyfish – Autonomous Work Drones www.skyfish.ai
Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in America. Skyfish is headquartered in beautiful Stevensville, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling and radar technology specialists. The company’s full (UAS) technology stack, autonomous navigation platforms, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering and critical infrastructure targets requiring ultra-high levels of inspection performance, measurement, and accuracy.

About Steven Bernstein - Mr. Bernstein, 60, is the founder and Chairman of SBA
Communications SBAC since 1989 and was the Chief Executive Officer from 1989 to 2001. Mr. Bernstein is also involved in a number of personal commercial real estate investments. Mr. Bernstein has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Real Estate from the University of Florida. Mr. Bernstein was previously a visiting professor at Lynn University, and serves on the boards of various local charities.

Company Contact:
[email protected]
1.406.880.7104

Media Contact:
[email protected]
1.604.763.1008

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae536648-f3e1-4183-b429-e1a30259bff4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7bcd838-7a1d-4be8-a568-ff207d05084d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dc1b7ba-2eb6-4eae-8b47-f2c66ff9ab55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c673f3-f7bd-4037-b5c7-25ace8c97b2f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/766cd058-b524-4ac5-94cd-67f2c439ffb4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/848698a1-1a90-4616-b9fe-757acabbeb19

ti?nf=ODI2MDcyNiM0MjYwMDUwIzIxODcxNDc=
768c0b60-9a4e-433a-b689-edacaf297376
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment