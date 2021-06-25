Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of May 31, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of May 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • A closed-end fund that invests in global equities using a disciplined value approach
  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 28,322 shares
  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

CLOSING PRICES AS OF 05/31/21


NAV

16.43

MKT

15.07

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 05/31/21

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

1.05

2.46

Year to Date*

9.90

12.81

One-Year

45.07

46.11

Three-Year

12.73

15.23

Five-Year

14.91

17.37

Since Inception(10/17/13)*

9.25

9.24

*Not Annualized

Important Performance and Expense Information

All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the most recent month-end may be obtained at www.royceinvest.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.

The Fund invests primarily in securities of small-cap and mid-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may involve political, economic, currency and other risks not encountered in U.S. investments.

PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS


Average Market Cap1

$2074.2M

Weighted Average P/E2

28.9x

Weighted Average P/B2

3.2x

Net Assets

$92.0M

1Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or small holdings; instead, it aims to better identify the portfolio's center, which Royce believes offers a more accurate measure of average market cap than a simple mean or median.

2Harmonic Average: This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market value of the portfolio to the portfolio's share in the earnings of its underlying stocks.

The Price-Earnings, or P/E, ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS). The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings (19% of portfolio holdings as of 05/31/21). The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

ProAssurance Corporation

2.2

SEI Investments

1.8

James River Group Holdings

1.7

Descartes Systems Group (The)

1.7

Sprott

1.7

Marlowe

1.6

Major Drilling Group International

1.6

Vontier Corporation

1.6

KBR

1.5

Morningstar

1.4

TOP FIVE SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Industrials

28.9

Information Technology

18.5

Financials

18.4

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Net of Outstanding Line of Credit

10.6

Health Care

7.1

Recent Developments
The investment goal of Royce Global Value Trust is long-term growth of capital. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. Royce & Associates, LP manages the Fund.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Global Value Trust are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XRGTX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.royceinvest.com.

An investor in Royce Global Value Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, charges, and expenses carefully before purchasing share's of the Fund's common stock.

Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.

favicon.png?sn=PH24621&sd=2021-06-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-global-value-trust-nyse-rgt-as-of-may-31-2021-301320303.html

SOURCE Royce Global Value Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH24621&Transmission_Id=202106251332PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH24621&DateId=20210625
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment