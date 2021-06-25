Comcast: Is a Deal to Boost Streaming in the Cards?

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced claiming that Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA, Financial) CEO Brian Roberts is exploring “new options” in the company’s efforts to become a streaming giant after the 2020 launch of its streaming service Peacock failed to quickly catapult it to the same level as Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) or The Walt Disney Co. ( DIS, Financial).

According to a Comcast spokesperson, the report is purely speculation. However, as the streaming industry matures, media analysts are expecting more big deals to establish and consolidate leadership positions. Recently announced deals include AT&T’s ( T, Financial) plan to merge its Warner Media division with Discovery ( DISCA, Financial) and Amazon’s (AMZN) acquisition bid for MGM Studios. Thus, even though the report is speculation, Wall Street is taking the possibility seriously.

Comcast’s brief streaming history

Comcast’s NBC Universal launched its streaming service Peacock in the U.S. on April 15, 2020. It has a free version with thousands of hours of content, but to unlock the full content library, users need to pay the subscription fee.

In terms of content, Peacock is taking a different approach to Amazon, Netflix and Disney in that live TV will be an important feature of the service. Not only can paid users access content such as "The Office" and "Trolls World Tour," they can also view Premier League soccer matches and everything WWE.

NBC Universal even has the exclusive rights to televise the Tokyo Olympic Games in the U.S., which was originally supposed to kick off Peacock’s launch with a bang, but unfortunately for the streaming service, the 2020 Olympics were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite NBCUniversal’s incredible content library, with 15,000 hours of its most popular titles currently available on Peacock, the streaming service still lags competitors in terms of subscriber count. As of its most recent earnings report, the service now touts 42 million subscribers (though it is likely a certain percentage of them are free users). This falls short of Netflix’s 208 million and Disney’s 109 million (Disney+ surpassed the 100 million mark just 16 months after launch).

Last September, NBCUniversal struck a deal with Roku Inc. ( ROKU, Financial) to make Peacock available on Roku’s devices. The company recently struck a deal with Amazon to bring Peacock and other NBCUniversal content to Fire TV devices as well, which will expand access to the streaming service. Beginning Thursday, Peacock and 15 other NBCUniversal networks apps — including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports and Bravo — became available on Fire TV devices.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Comcast is also working with Walmart ( WMT, Financial) and Hisense, a Chinese manufacturer, to develop its own smart TVs to rival Amazon and Roku’s. The advantage of having its own smart TV platform would be that it would promote Peacock above competitors’ services.

Potential deals on the market

Among the potential deals that Comcast could strike to help boost its streaming service, the two that are being discussed most among analysts are a merger with ViacomCBS ( VIAC, Financial) or the acquisition of Roku.

ViacomCBS is the owner of Paramount Pictures, which offers its own streaming service, Paramount+. A tie-up with ViacomCBS could easily give Comcast the number three spot in the streaming industry, right behind Netflix and Disney+. Bringing Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures under the same umbrella could also result in more resources being available to both studios.

However, there would almost certainly be regulatory challenges associated with ViacomCBS and Comcast coming together. The media companies would likely have to spin off some of their assets in order for a merger to be approved.

The other potential deal that analysts are giving a lot of attention is a potential bid to acquire Roku, which creates popular streaming players, smart TVs and related devices. Roku is reportedly gearing up to produce its own original content, though, so its ambitions seem to be bigger than becoming an acquisition for an existing industry giant.

This is all just speculation, though. Analysts from Bank of America ( BAC, Financial) point to Comcast’s reinstatement of its share buyback program this past May as a sign that the company is not likely looking to make any significant acquisitions at the moment, as it would need to preserve cash if that were the case.

Valuation

Over the years, “slow and steady growth” has been the name of the game for Comcast. The media and telecommunications conglomerate has historically traded near its fair value according to the Peter Lynch chart, with a median price-earnings ratio of 17.65 over the past decade. At a price of around $56.37 per share on June 25, the stock trades with a market cap of $258.45 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 22.23, making it slightly overvalued, though not by much.

As the biggest cable TV company in the U.S., Comcast continues to be hit by cord cutting. For the venerable media giant, streaming is not so much a growth driver as it is a replacement for an increasingly outdated revenue source. Thus, until Comcast’s streaming growth can make up for cord cutting, investors should not really consider it as a justification for higher valuations.

The company’s high-speed internet services to homes and businesses remains its biggest growth driver. Comcast ended the first quarter of 2021 with 3.1 million wireless subscribers, breaking even in terms of Ebitda for the first time. On the other hand, its cable TV business lost 491,000 subscribers during the quarter.

In terms of post-Covid recovery, Comcast stands to benefit from improved theatrical revenue and theme park reopenings. The Tokyo Summer Olympics that were delayed last year are on track to be held this year, which could also provide a tailwind to Comcast in terms of both revenue and Peacock subscriber growth.

Conclusion

Overall, the market seems torn on whether or not to expect a Comcast deal to boost streaming in the near future. Investors will have to wait for any official news from the company itself as to whether it intends to pursue merger or acquisition opportunities.

Either way, Comcast will probably continue as it always has throughout its decades of history, growing at a slow and steady pace with nothing too exciting happening with its earnings multiples. If Peacock really takes off, and if the company can report strong earnings growth due to the post-pandemic economy, it could still be a buy even at the current slightly elevated price.