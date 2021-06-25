Cobas Funds Commentary: The 'Onwards and Upwards' of the Investment Fund Industry

The year 2020 will undoubtedly be etched in everyone’s memory, and when it comes to investment, it could not be any less so. The fastest crash in the history of the Ibex-35 dragged the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market to its worst ever result: a fall of 22% in just one month.

In none of the previous crises, such as that of August 1998 with the well-known rouble crisis or that of late 2008 when Lehman Brothers went bankrupt, has any month performed worse than March 2020, both for the stock markets and for the global economy. Many countries suffered a near-total paralysis of activity, leading to a level of economic contraction not seen before.

However, it was not only the impact on the markets that was devastating. The mobility restrictions imposed during lockdown and the closure of non-essential activities led to a historic drop in household consumption, as well as an extraordinary increase in household savings, which set an all-time high of 22.5% of household disposable income in June 2020.

As a result, the volume under management in investment funds fell by nearly EUR 24 billion in just a few weeks, taking its toll on investment managers in the face of widespread panic among retail investors, who withdrew nearly EUR 6 billion from their funds.

However, despite what happened during 2020, and unlike previous crises, the industry’s rebound effect was extraordinary, especially given the short period of time since the start of the health crisis. This is shown in the following graph.