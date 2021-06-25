Logo
New World Gold Corporation Acquires Placer Claim in South Dakota.

Jun 25, 2021
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company' is pleased to announce the official acquisition a placer claim in the south west region of South Dakota.

New World Gold Corporation has officially acquired a 160 Acre Placer Claim in the South West corner of South Dakota; which centrally intersects 3 small tributaries, and is located in Pennington County at GPS Lat./ Long. Coordinates: 43.9847°N 103.8563°W.

The property is on Federal Land and Mineral rights would be licensed through the wholly owned subsidiary Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. 'RCM'; Burgex Mining Consultants have been retained to begin soil sampling in the coming weeks. The use of Burgex would include the staking and recording of 'RCM' Claim rights, Aerial Surveys and XRF Readings for future exploratory sampling.

"South Dakota has a rich history in prospecting for precious metals, and with over 50,000 mining claims on public land, we are confident that we have selected the right state for the first New Word expansion" said Bob Honigford, CEO of New World Gold Corporation.

As New World Gold Corp expands the mining portfolio, the company continues to strive to create a strong foundation for added value to their stakeholders.

CONTACT
Twitter: Twitter.com/NewWorldGoldCo
Email: [email protected]
Address: 801 US Highway 1North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: New World Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653158/New-World-Gold-Corporation-Acquires-Placer-Claim-in-South-Dakota

