New to The Street TV Announces Its 5 - Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Saturday, June 26, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street’s TV line-up features the following 5-Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP, Financial) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO

2). Cryptocurrency, Finxflo’s (FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

3). GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

4). GreenBox POS’ ( GBOX, Financial) interview with Mr. Ben Erez, CEO.

5). Winners Inc.’s (OTCPINK:WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP, Financial) CEO, Seth Lederman, talks to “New To The Street” TV about their Company’s pharmaceutical products, and his further discussion about their development and FDA phase 3 on its Fibromyalgia drug. Mr. Lederman talks about the importance of ‘HOW’ this Fibromyalgia drug helps patients sleep better without pain.

Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF), the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, appears on New to The Street TV. Mr. Gillingham shares details around a number of FXF’s recent announcements, whereas FXF continues t o g r o w its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. And, he talks to viewers about their “KYT” (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the “KYT” system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms.

GlobeX Data Ltd’s., ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) CEO, Alian Ghiai, talks to “New To The Street” TV about their business and their futures plans for the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . He further talks about keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

New to The Street welcomes to the show Mr. Ben Erez, CEO, GreenBox POS ( GBOX). Mr. Erez, provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions which reduce fraud and improves processing of payments.

Appearing this week on New to The Street, an interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc.. Mr. Root talks to the show's audience about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNERS, Inc.’s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 developments for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsebox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF) :

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com.

About GlobeX Date Ltd.:

GlobeX Date Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com . Sekur® is a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in Switzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . SekurSafe® can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and documents of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption - https://sekursafe.com .

About GreenBox POS ( GBOX, Financial):

GreenBox POS ( GBOX) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated into an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele, and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/ .

About WINNERS, INC. ( WNRS):

Winners, Inc. (WNRS:OTC), through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & http://www.bloomberg.com

