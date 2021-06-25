GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced that it joined the Russell 2000® Index after the equity markets closed today as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. The new index will be effective at the opening of U.S. equity markets on June 28, 2021.



“Our inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is the la test milestone in the firm’s 50-year history, following our successful transition to a public company last year,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “We look forward to continuing to deliver value to our clients and shareholders.”

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor ( GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $65 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including without limitation, the historical performance of GCM Grosvenor's funds may not be indicative of GCM Grosvenor's future results; risks related to redemptions and termination of engagements; effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on GCM Grosvenor's business; the variable nature of GCM Grosvenor's revenues; competition in GCM Grosvenor's industry; effects of government regulation or compliance failures; market, geopolitical and economic conditions; identification and availability of suitable investment opportunities; risks relating to our internal control over financial reporting; and risks related to the performance of GCM Grosvenor's investments. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed by GCM Grosvenor Inc. on May 10, 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GCM Grosvenor assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

