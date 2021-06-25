Logo
Olin Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLAYTON, Mo., June 25, 2021

CLAYTON, Mo., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management team will review the company's second quarter 2021 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

OlinLogo.jpg

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 along with the associated slides.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 883-0383 (Canadian callers, please dial (877) 885-0477; International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506), using the pass code 2338481. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.olin.com, accessible under the second quarter conference call icons. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 (Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088), using the pass code of 10157439.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2021-15

favicon.png?sn=NY24367&sd=2021-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-corporation-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-announcement-301320350.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

